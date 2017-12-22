Children in St Luke’s Hospital and Amber Women’s Refuge to get special surprise today

This has been one of the most successful years of the John Keane Toy Appeal on KCLR

Children who’ll be spending Christmas in St Luke’s Hospital and the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny will be getting an early Christmas surprise today.

The toys that were generously donated by KCLR listeners as part of the John Keane toy appeal will be delivered there this afternoon, as well as to the Éist Cancer Support centre in Carlow.

With hundreds of toys and games gathered over the past number of weeks John says it’s been one of the most successful years of the appeal – so much so that more charities will now have to be picked to get the surplus toys.

John Keane, and all in KCLR, are hugely grateful for all your generous donations.