Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone visiting Kilkenny today

This is her first official visit to Kilkenny

The Children’s Minister says she has seen for herself the great work being done at Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny today but says she also came to listen.

Speaking to KCLR on her first official visit to the city Katharine Zappone said she wants to establish what else can be done to support the service.

The Minister has also been visiting the Drum Youth Cafe at MacDonagh junction.

She’s currently at the Kilkenny Education Centre Campus and is due to visit the City Vocational school this afternoon to talk about their School Completion programme.