Christmas dinners provided in Thomastown to those in need
Thomastown Community Centre is opening its doors today to provide a traditional christmas dinner to those in need. They’ll be provided free of charge to anyone in the community who wishes to avail of it from around now. Donations are welcome. St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen is also open for Christmas Dinner today to those with […]

Thomastown Community Centre is opening its doors today to provide a traditional christmas dinner to those in need.

They’ll be provided free of charge to anyone in the community who wishes to avail of it from around now. Donations are welcome.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen is also open for Christmas Dinner today to those with a prebooked ticket.

The kitchen closes for one week from tomorrow.

