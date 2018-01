A house was searched under warrant on Monday by members of the Kilkenny Carlow drug unit.

Thousands of euro worth of drugs were seized in Kilkenny city yesterday.

Cocaine, ecstacy and cannabis worth around 5 and a half thousand euro was recovered.

1 man was arrested and detained for questioning at Kilkenny Garda station.

He’s since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.