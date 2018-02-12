Completion of Advance Facility for Carlow still over a year away
KCLR News

Completion of Advance Facility for Carlow still over a year away

Posted on
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

The facility was announced in 2015

The completion of a new advance IDA facility locally is still more than a year away.

Carlow was one of nine towns identified for such a facility in 2015 as part of a €150 million investment around the country.

Local Deputy Pat Deering says he is a little bit disappointed that more progress hasn’t been made in relation to the project.

He had an opportunity to question the Jobs Minister about it in the Dáil last week and said he was told building work is expected to start this year with a view to being completed by the second quarter of next year.

Home & Lifestyle Expo
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });