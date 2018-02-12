Completion of Advance Facility for Carlow still over a year away

The facility was announced in 2015

The completion of a new advance IDA facility locally is still more than a year away.

Carlow was one of nine towns identified for such a facility in 2015 as part of a €150 million investment around the country.

Local Deputy Pat Deering says he is a little bit disappointed that more progress hasn’t been made in relation to the project.

He had an opportunity to question the Jobs Minister about it in the Dáil last week and said he was told building work is expected to start this year with a view to being completed by the second quarter of next year.