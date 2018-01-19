Consultants appointed to develop tourism strategy for Duckett's Grove in Carlow
Ducketts Grove (pic: Carlow Tourism)

They’re going to prepare a marketing and development strategy

Efforts are underway to boost the potential of Duckett’s Grove as a tourist destination for Carlow.

The council has now appointed consultants to prepare a marketing and development strategy for the castle and its grounds which they acquired back in 2005.

David MacNulty and his team at Tourism Development International have been tasked with coming up with a ten year strategy which is expected to be complete by this June.

Councillor Fintan Phelan says consultation will be an important part of it.

