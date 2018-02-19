Contracts for design work on overbridge for dangerous Kilkenny junction to be signed today

The contracts will be signed today for a €100,000 project to design an over-bridge for a treacherous junction in South Kilkenny.

The Tower Road junction on the Piltown Bypass has been the scene of many fatal crashes and a number of near misses over the years.

Meanwhile, the last submissions are being called for on plans for the Aylwardstown section of the Waterford to New Ross Greenway.

Interested locals and groups need to have their submissions in by Friday as the Part 8/consultation phase comes to a close.

It’s surrounding a 600-metre stretch of disused railway line on lands at Aylwardstown, in Glenmore.