Controversial Tenants Handbook to be discussed at special meeting in Kilkenny today
KCLR News

Controversial Tenants Handbook to be discussed at special meeting in Kilkenny today

Posted on

It was called after tenants complained to councillors

The controversial ‘Tenants Handbook’ is the reason for a special meeting of Kilkenny County Council this afternoon.

It was called after tenants complained to councillors that the updated handbook which had been delivered through their doors recently said they had to pay for any repairs themselves.

Councillors claimed that they had not had a chance to review the handbook.

However, the local authority says it was sent to all members before it was finalised.

Chairperson of the Housing Strategic Policy Committee, Andrew McGuinness, says there are issues that still have to be resolved.

Home & Lifestyle Expo
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });