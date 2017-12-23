‘Cops & Donuts’ fundraiser for Special Olympics Ireland in Kilkenny

Special Olympics Ireland are asking you to put your hand in your pocket today if you’re around High Street in Kilkenny. The ‘Cops and Donuts’ fundraiser will be taking place near the town hall until 5pm this evening where they’ll be selling packs of donuts. It’s once again being headed up by the Kilkenny Garda […]

Special Olympics Ireland are asking you to put your hand in your pocket today if you’re around High Street in Kilkenny.

The ‘Cops and Donuts’ fundraiser will be taking place near the town hall until 5pm this evening where they’ll be selling packs of donuts.

It’s once again being headed up by the Kilkenny Garda Community Policing Unit for Special Olympics Leinster and they’ll be joined by local athletes and volunteers.

Speaking to KCLR News, one of those involved locally, Gary Gordon, says Kilkenny is one of the most successful places this fundraiser is run.