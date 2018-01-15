The Cranberries Dolores O’Riordan, 46, dies in London

Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries has died in London, her PR company has revealed. At 46, she was in the UK for a short recording session.

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer with The Cranberries, has died in London.

The news was announced in a short statement released by her PR company on Monday afternoon.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session.

“No further details are available at this time.”

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

While the band had cancelled their European tour in 2017 with a reported back injury to O’Riordan at the time, The Cranberries returned to Ireland to play a small number of shows on the back of releasing Something Else, their latest album, with acoustic and orchestral arranged versions of the likes of Linger, Dreams, Zombie and Ode to My Family along with three previously unreleased tracks.