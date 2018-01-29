Department of Jobs figures show no IDA property in Carlow or Kilkenny occupied by end of 2017

Deputy Niall Collins says 65% of the IDA’s stock is being left idle across the country

It seems no IDA property in either Carlow or Kilkenny was occupied as of the end of last year.

Figures have been released by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys following a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins.

The list of areas locally where the IDA have land that isn’t being used, includes 22.8 hectares in Belview, South Kilkenny, 13.4 in Kilkenny’s B&T Park, and 3.9 in Purcellsinch Industrial Park.

Meanwhile, there’s just 0.2 hectares available to them in Carlow and that’s in Bagenalstown.

Deputy Niall Collins says 65% of the IDA’s stock is being left idle across the country – compounding the failure of the Government to roll out high-speed broadband.