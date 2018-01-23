Derek Ryan and Nathan Carter to headline ‘Summerfest Carlow’

Justin Hannon from Carlow Rugby Club told KCLR News it’s something the whole county can enjoy.

Carlow Town will be the Country Music capital of the country in the summer, at least for a weekend anyway.

Summerfest Carlow has been launched and will take place at Carlow Rugby Club on the 21st and 22nd of July.

Local man Derek Ryan will headline the first night while Nathan Carter will headline the second and will both have support artists on the nights.

Tickets are available online at www.summerfestcarlow.com and www.ticketstop.ie.