Dog owners urged to keep them under control after sheep and lambs killed across Carlow and Kilkenny

You’re being warned to make sure your dogs are kept under control.

It comes after there were four separate incidents of sheep being attacked by dogs across Carlow and Kilkenny this month.

In the last fortnight, 10 sheep were killed by dogs in Old Leighlin in Carlow, five lambs and two sheep were killed in Danesfort, and sheep were chased but not killed by dogs in an attack in Thomastown.

Sergeant Catherine O’Gorman says farmers are within their rights to shoot any dog threatening their livestock.

And she says people need to report any stray dogs.