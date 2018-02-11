Drivers asked to take care with snow & ice warning in effect

Drivers are being asked to take care on the roads after most parts of Carlow – Kilkenny woke up to snow and ice this morning. Most roads are clear but with spot flooding in places as the snow and ice thaws. There’s a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight. Alan O Reilly from […]

Drivers are being asked to take care on the roads after most parts of Carlow – Kilkenny woke up to snow and ice this morning.

Most roads are clear but with spot flooding in places as the snow and ice thaws.

There’s a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight.

Alan O Reilly from Carlowweather.com says it’ll be staying very cold and wintry today with more snow showers possible this afternoon and tonight.