Drivers asked to take care with snow & ice warning in effect
KCLR News

Drivers are being asked to take care on the roads after most parts of Carlow – Kilkenny woke up to snow and ice this morning.

Most roads are clear but with spot flooding in places as the snow and ice thaws.

There’s a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight.

Alan O Reilly from Carlowweather.com says it’ll be staying very cold and wintry today with more snow showers possible this afternoon and tonight.

