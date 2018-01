They say this was mainly due to the impact of Brexit

2017 saw a drop in the number of new cars sold in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Figures for the 12 months show there was a 12% decrease in the amount sold in Carlow and a 15% decrease in Kilkenny when compared with 2016.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says there was an average 10% drop in sales across the country.

They say this was mainly due to the impact of Brexit on the Euro/Sterling exchange rates.