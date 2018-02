54 schools in the county will get the money

Carlow schools are to share over €450,000 in funding for new computer equipment.

54 schools in the county will get the money to spend on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets or hybrid devices.

Schools can also buy projectors and cloud based tools and software applications to support learning.

The funding starts at €4,100 for a 100-pupil national school up to €33,000 for 1,000 student secondary school.