Education Minister asked to review ASD spaces available for children in Kilkenny and Carlow

The Minister for Education has agreed to review the number of spaces for children in Carlow and Kilkenny in Autism Units.

Local Deputy Kathleen Funchion has told the Dáil this week that there are not enough spaces for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder within a reasonable geographical area despite what the National Council for Special Education says.

Deputy Funchion asked the Minister yesterday to ask the NCSE why there are children that can’t get a space in their local school.

She says the issue needs to be addressed so that all children can reach their potential.