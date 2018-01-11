If you have experience of our local mental health services the HSE wants to hear from you

Two information evenings are being held next week – the first is in the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow on Monday, and the second is on Tuesday in the Ormond Hotel, Kilkenny.

The Health Service is looking for anyone in Carlow and Kilkenny who has had experience with our mental health services to get involved in new local forums.

They’re in the process of being set up in each county in this region at the moment with the aim of involving people more in the development of services.

Two information evenings are being held next week – the first is in the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow on Monday, and the second is on Tuesday in the Ormond Hotel, Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR News, Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement, Paul Fallon says this is about taking a collaborative approach