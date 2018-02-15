The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 15/2/2018

On the Farmshow this week Matt had an in-depth interview with Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The interview ranged over Brexit, Mercosur, the CAP Review, Forestry and Farm Safety. Minister Creed was adamant that Ireland will completely oppose co-funding of Pillar One CAP payments. He also emphasised the personal responsibility of farmers to ensure their own safety on farms while being open to supporting any measures that could reduce farm accidents and fatalities.

Michael Somers, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer, servicing Kilkenny, Tipperary and Clare, was in studio to chat about the opportunities for farm forestry, the financial returns from the enterprise and the need to utilise the latest research to maximise profitability including extracting cellulose fom timber. Michael also outlined various initiatives he is undertaking with Agricultural College students to make them more aware of farm safety issues.

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny. George reported on very strong and increasing cattle and sheep prices.