Ferrybank shopping centre to finally get some more occupants

The people of Ferrybank could finally be about to see some developments at the building that was supposed to be their new shopping centre.

It’s 10 years now since the building was completed but it has been mostly empty ever since.

Councillors in the district were given an update on the building at their municipal meeting yesterday.

And speaking to KCLR, Councillor Pat Dunphy says the owner has committed to having it all cleaned up by March with a view to finally attracting companies to rent space there.

He says it’s been left mostly vacant for too long now.