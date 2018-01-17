Fewer people presented as homeless in Kilkenny last year than the year before

July was the busiest month out of them all last year

Fewer people presented as homeless or potentially homeless to Kilkenny County Council during almost every month last year, when compared to the year before.

Figures for both years have been released by the council’s Chief Executive.

The latest statistics from Kilkenny County Council show that the only two months in 2017 when there were more presentations than in 2016, were March and July.

July was also the busiest month out of them all last year when 34 people came to the council for assistance, compared with 31 the year before.

The busiest month the year before was January when 37 people presented.

All in all, a total of 349 people sought help from the council’s homelessness services in 2016, and 319 did so last year.

By the end of December just gone, there were 49 people in emergency accommodation in Kilkenny.

And the council says there were no people found rough sleeping in Kilkenny City and Environs on the night of the Official Rough Sleepers Count carried out on the 28th – into the 29th – of December.