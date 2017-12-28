Fire Station in Graiguenamanagh completed ahead of schedule
The new fire station in Graiguenamanagh has been completed ahead of schedule.

Over €1.1 million euro was spent on the the state of the art facilities.

Peter Chap Cleere

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Chap Cleere says “it’s fantastic news . We’ve been waiting a long time for a new fire station for a number of years.”

The old  fire station in Graiguenamanagh

Councillor Cleere also said that “it’s a really good news story that project was delivered on budget and on time.”

