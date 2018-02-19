Firearm among items taken in one of two burglaries in Borris, Carlow last night

A rifle was among the items stolen during one of two burglaries in Borris, in Carlow.

The first happened on Sunday evening at about 7.45pm in Woodlawn Park when a pensioner had money stolen by a man who broke into his bedroom, shining a torch and telling him he was from the ESB.

He told the man he was there to collect money for an unpaid bill before making off with a small amount of cash.

The man wasn’t harmed but it was a traumatic experience and he says he heard the voices of at least two other people in the house at the same time the intruder was in his bedroom.

Meanwhile, sometime between 6 o’clock and 12 midnight another house on Station Road in the village was broken into.

It was ransacked and jewellery was taken.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says, more worryingly, a firearm was stolen.

It’s a legally-owned BRNO rifle and anyone with information on either of the two burglaries is asked to get in touch with Gardaí.