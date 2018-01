Baby Ali Thomasina was born at 6:06am on New Years Day.

The mother of the first baby born in St Luke’s hospital on 2018 says they get to go home today.

Baby Ali Thomasina was born at 6:06am on New Years Day to parents Nigel Agar and Jade Fitzpatrick.

Jade is from Carlow Town while Nigel is from Coon in Kilkenny

Speaking to KCLR LIVE, Jade says she was surprised when she was told baby Ali was the first to be born locally this year.