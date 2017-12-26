Five service funding in Kilkenny almost doubles since 2012

Government funding for fire services in Kilkenny has almost doubled to just over €100,000 since 2012. Independent TD Thomas Pringle requested information the amount of funding given to fire services between 2012 and 2017 from the Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy. In 2012, the funding allocated to services in Kilkenny was just over €55,000 while this […]

Government funding for fire services in Kilkenny has almost doubled to just over €100,000 since 2012.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle requested information the amount of funding given to fire services between 2012 and 2017 from the Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy.

In 2012, the funding allocated to services in Kilkenny was just over €55,000 while this has grown substantially to €100,079 so far this year.