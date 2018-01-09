Free Christmas tree recycling still available in Carlow and Kilkenny

There are plenty of local recycling centres still accepting them for free

If, like most, you took down the Christmas decorations at the weekend then you still have a few days left recycle your tree for free.

In Kilkenny, the cut-off point for accepting Christmas trees is next Monday the 15th of January at all of the local recycling centres including Dunmore, Graiguenamanagh, Bennettsbridge, Thomastown, Piltown, Grannagh, Urlingford, Freshford, Ballyragget and Castlecomer.

Households in Carlow have a little longer to get rid of the tree.

Powerstown landfill will accept trees for recycling until the end of the month.