Kilkenny County Council is opening the county hall car park

There’s good news for those taking part in the Kilkenny Park Run.

Kilkenny County Council is opening the county hall car park to park run participants for free every Saturday morning up to 11:30am.

Those wishing to use the car park are asked to enter via Maudlin Street and exit via John Street Lower and to leave by 11:30 at the latest each week.