Freezing weather made many roads treacherous across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning

If it hadn’t snowed this morning the roads would have been a lot better.

So says the Kilkenny County Council Director of Services after treacherous conditions on roads in the county this morning.

Locals had questioned whether or not the roads had been treated but the council confirmed that all priority routes were salted between 8 and 11pm last night.

Tim Butler says they’ve also been out treating roads this morning.

There were a number of minor collisions around Kilkenny, which seemed to be worse affected than neighbouring Carlow.