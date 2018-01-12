Funding cuts put strain on services at Carlow Women’s Aid

Last year their centre dealt with more than 3,000 calls, texts and emails, they had more than 500 clients – 200 of whom were new.

Carlow Women’s Aid say funding cuts have put a huge strain on their services.

They appeared before Carlow County Council this week to outline the service they provide and the problems they’re facing.

Last year their centre dealt with more than 3,000 calls, texts and emails, they had more than 500 clients – 200 of whom were new – and they accompanied women to upwards of 400 court appearances.

However, they only have two full-time staff members and one part-time member.

The need for a refuge in Carlow was also discussed at the meeting.

But speaking to KCLR News, Treasurer of the local Women’s Aid, Paul Maxwell says they need more than that to tackle the problem.