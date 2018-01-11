More funding needed for Thomastown Community Centre

Planning permission has now been granted for the final few phases of works

Those involved with upgrading a local community centre say they’re facing a funding shortfall of €50,000.

Planning permission has just been granted by the County Council for the final phases of works on Thomastown’s centre.

They would see the roof of the sports hall replaced and the hall itself renovated.

Séamus Quigley from the committee told KCLR News they’re currently finishing off the first few phases but they’ll need a lot more money for the rest of the works.

They’re hoping some generous locals might help them out over the coming months.

Séamus says the support from the people of Thomastown is always fantastic.