Future of Callan community creche secured

There had been uncertainty over whether or not the creche would stay open, and who would run it, after a notice to quit was served on Droichead by Callan Community Network last summer.

It seems the future of the community creche in Callan has finally been secured.

However, a stay was then put on that notice while intensive talks were taking place between the Network and the landlords whom they leased the centre from – Callan Friary Trust.

David Fitzgerald is the chairperson of Callan Friary Trust and he’s told KCLR News the Network has given back their lease.