Garda need your help in locating a missing person in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing your help in finding 24-year-old Steven Dooley who’se been missing since Friday.

Steven was last seen leaving his home at Bishop Birch Place in Kilkenny City at 11.30pm on Friday night.

He’s described as approximately 5ft 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing slim fit green tracksuit pants and a padded white/grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny Station on 056 777 5000.

