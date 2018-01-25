Gardai investigating Marie Tierney murder in 1984 appeal for disco goers to contact them

Gardai investigating the death of Marie Tierney in 1984 want to speak to anyone who attended a disco at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny. Gardai believe a large crowd attended the disco which took place on Sunday 21st October 1984. In a statement to KCLR, they say they also want to speak to any taxi […]

In a statement to KCLR, they say they also want to speak to any taxi drivers who were working on the night in 1984 who may have collected anyone from the Newpark Hotel that night.

The body of Marie Tierney was found on the Bleach Road on the 21st of December, exactly two months after she was reported missing.

If anyone has any information on what happened to Marie you’re being asked to contact your local Garda station or the Garda confidential line.