Gardaí in Tullow are looking for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen earlier this week.

Sometime between 1am and 8am on Monday a padlock was broken on the shed at the house in Graigueowen, Tullow and the Honda was stolen.

It is a Honda CBR1000 and the registration is 06-D-41524. It’s orangey/red and black in colour and anyone who might have seen it up for sale anywhere is being asked to get in touch with Gardaí.