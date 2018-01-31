Gerry Adams's last public appearance as Sinn Féin president taking place in Kilkenny
He’s holding a public event in the Newpark Hotel

Gerry Adams’s last appearance as the president of Sinn Féin is taking place in Kilkenny this evening.

He’s holding a public event which is being billed as “historical and informative” called ‘Towards a United Ireland’ in the Newpark Hotel from 7.30.

Adams has been president of the party since 1983 and at next week’s special Ard Fheis he will officially hand over the reigns to his successor, Mary Lou McDonald.

Speaking to KCLR ahead of tonight’s talk, Deputy Adams says the peace process in the North was undoubtedly his proudest achievement.

