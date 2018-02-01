Glanbia Farm Show – 1/2/2018

The Glanbia Farm Show broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 7:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, February 1st, 2018.

Matt spoke first tonight with Pat O’Toole, news correspondent with the Irish Farmer’s Journal about the profitability of beef processing companies and gave an update on the imitative to introduce fast broadband to rural areas (or, more correctly the latest setback in Government plans)

Pat Collins, IFA Forestry committee chairman spoke to Matt on the going controversy between Coillte and farm forestry owners.

Stephen Scrivener of Farm Hand highlighted the upcoming Open Day At Eardley Farm Machinery and Tom Murphy of PAC Ireland spoke about the Smart Farming conference on 1/2 with Phil Hogan as keynote speakers.

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny.