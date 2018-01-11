Glanbia Farm Show – 11/1/2018

The Glanbia Farm Show broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 7:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, January 11th, 2018.

First tonight we had in an in depth interview with Henry Corbally, chair of Glanbia Co-Op / PLC. Topics covered included milk and grain prices, fixed milk price schemes, the Glanbia share price and the ongoing expansion of milk production. Henry also outlined an upcoming series of shareholder meetings.

Joining on the phone was Jim Gibbons, President of the Irish Seed Trade Association and Noel Dunne, Machinery Editor of the Irish Farmer Monthly, who discussed grain prices, the future of that industry and the prospects for a renewed Sugar Beet industry.

Eric Driver joined us to tell us about the upcoming Tullow Sheep Breeder’s Dinner and also highlighted two large sheep sales coming up in Tullow next week.

We were joined then by Transition Year Students from St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny; Liam Healy, Laurence Mahon and Darren Cuddihy along their Deputy Principal Liam Smith spoke to us about an upcoming Tractor Run in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Embrace Farm

As always, George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny.