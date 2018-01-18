Glanbia Farm Show – 18/1/2018

The Glanbia Farm Show broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 7:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, January 18th, 2018.

Tonight’s main guest on the Farm Show was outgoing Chairman of Kilkenny IFA, John Bambrick. He spoke with Matt on current IFA issues, including the recent (national) IFA Annual General Meeting (attended by both the Taoiseach and Ministers for Agriculture). He also reflected on the challenges ahead for the IFA nationally and locally, his own plans and he paid tribute to his fellow officers during his four year term.

Matt spoke with Christy Murphy, An Australian Dairy advisor who compared and contrasted the Irish and Australian experience.

Adam Woods, Beef Editor of the Irish Famers’ Journal spoke to us about a petition they’re organising called “Save The Suckler” and spoke and spoke of the importance of the suckler at local and national level and its importance to the farming and wider economy

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny.