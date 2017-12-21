Glanbia Farm Show – 21/12/2017

The Glanbia Farm Show broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 6:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, December 21st, 2017.

Tonight’s programme started with a positive note with a report from Richard Moeran of Agri-Aware.

Our panel for tonight comprised James Murphy, outgoing regional chairman of Leinster IFA, Arthur Byrne, Safety Manager with ESB and John Joe Cullen a butcher from Kilkenny city who is also a member of the local First World War Commemoration Committee.

The conversation focused on the Agri-Aware report and current price issues and around consumer activity, especially in the area of buying truly Irish products; we discussed changes on consumer habits as regards Christmas food and then the topic of the First World War was discussed. Given that next year will mark the centenary of the end of the war, John Joe Cullen spoke about some of the events and initiatives taking place around Kilkenny to mark it.

We previewed an upcoming documentary series on the Sugar Beet Industry in Carlow called “Sugar Sugar” which will be broadcast at 10:05 every day from St. Stepehen’s Day on KCLR

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny.

We wish you and your the compliments of the season and hope to have your company in the new year.