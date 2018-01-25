Glanbia Farm Show – 25/1/2018

The Glanbia Farm Show broadcasts on KCLR every Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. with the programme repeated on Sunday mornings at 7:00 a.m. It is an agriculture based programme, focusing on current farming events, the people involved in farming, the agri-sector and rural issues affecting the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Matt O’Keeffe is your host, and you can contact the show by emailing [email protected] This show was first broadcast on Thursday, January 25th, 2018.

First tonight we had a report from Dowth, County Meath. Matt travelled to Devenish Nutrition and spoke with Eoin Brennan, Executive Chairman (a native of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carl0w). The discussion covered topics such as: innovations is human nutrition; how Devenish has adopted a holistic to soil, crops, livestock and food; Eoin also spoke at length at how Dowth Hall will become the Devenish Nutrition World Research Centre.

We heard from Tom Murphy, Chief Executive of the Professional Agricultural Contractors of Ireland. He spoke with Matt about exciting developments in relation to farm technologies and gave details of an upcoming conference on Smart Farming and the Agricultural Contractor. Full details are here, and it will be held at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny on Friday, February 2nd and the keynote speaker will be EU Agricultural Commissioner, Phil Hogan. You can also get further details at (0906) 437 518

Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart spoke with Matt about mart issues and the ongoing necessity for dog owners to keep their animals confined as we enter in to the lambing season.

We had our weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us for this week’s Mart Report from Kilkenny.