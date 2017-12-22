Hacketstown becomes the latest area to have Community First Responders group
Listen live to KCLR here
KCLR News

Hacketstown becomes the latest area to have Community First Responders group

Posted on

It’s all co-ordinated through the National Ambulance Service

The Hacketstown area of Carlow will now have 24-hour emergency response cover.

The local Community First Responders group is getting ready to respond to 999 calls from 8 o’clock this evening.

It’s co-ordinated through the National Ambulance Service and they’ll be tasked to respond to cardiac, respiratory or stroke-related emergencies.

Speaking to KCLR News, Helen Kavanagh from the Hacketstown group says their 10 volunteers have had a lot of training over the past year.

There are currently two other CFR teams locally – the Bagenalstown CFR’s and Johnstown/Crosspatrick/Galmoy CFR group.

Grant Vortex Boilers
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });