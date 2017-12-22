Hacketstown becomes the latest area to have Community First Responders group

It’s all co-ordinated through the National Ambulance Service
The Hacketstown area of Carlow will now have 24-hour emergency response cover.
The local Community First Responders group is getting ready to respond to 999 calls from 8 o’clock this evening.
It’s co-ordinated through the National Ambulance Service and they’ll be tasked to respond to cardiac, respiratory or stroke-related emergencies.
Speaking to KCLR News, Helen Kavanagh from the Hacketstown group says their 10 volunteers have had a lot of training over the past year.
There are currently two other CFR teams locally – the Bagenalstown CFR’s and Johnstown/Crosspatrick/Galmoy CFR group.