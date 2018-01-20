House prices on the rise in Carlow and Kilkenny

Kilkenny house prices are expected to jump by 14% this year. That’s according to data compiled by the Irish Independent, which shows that average prices for the county have already risen by a massive 12%, while Carlow’s have jumped 8%. Mark Keenan is Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent he said the outlook for […]

Kilkenny house prices are expected to jump by 14% this year.

That’s according to data compiled by the Irish Independent, which shows that average prices for the county have already risen by a massive 12%, while Carlow’s have jumped 8%.

Mark Keenan is Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent he said the outlook for Kilkenny’s property prices does not look good.

He said that a four bed bungalow outside of urban areas can expect to fetch €265,000 up from €240,000 as people prefer to be closer to towns and transport networks.

He also said there had been a lot of investment in distressed property in the areas closest to the Institute of Technology Carlow.