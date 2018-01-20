House prices on the rise in Carlow and Kilkenny
KCLR News

House prices on the rise in Carlow and Kilkenny

Posted on

Kilkenny house prices are expected to jump by 14% this year. That’s according to data compiled by the Irish Independent, which shows that average prices for the county have already risen by a massive 12%, while Carlow’s have jumped 8%. Mark Keenan is Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent he said the outlook for […]

Kilkenny house prices are expected to jump by 14% this year.

That’s according to data compiled by the Irish Independent, which shows that average prices for the county have already risen by a massive 12%, while Carlow’s have jumped 8%.

Mark Keenan is Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent he said the outlook for Kilkenny’s property prices does not look good.

He said that a four bed bungalow outside of urban areas can expect to fetch €265,000 up from €240,000 as people prefer to be closer to towns and transport networks.

He also said there had been a lot of investment in distressed property in the areas closest to the Institute of Technology Carlow.

