The county council says 17 new homes are to be built along Main Street in the South Kilkenny village.

The plans for them are going on display from this Friday and locals can now have their say on them if they want to.

Speaking to KCLR News, South Kilkenny Councillor Pat Dunphy says it will bring down the number of people waiting for social housing in that area.