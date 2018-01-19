Impact of Brexit on the South East to be discussed in Kilkenny tonight

Brexit spokesperson for Fianna Fáil, Deputy Stephen Donnelly will be among the speakers

The potential impact of Brexit for the South East will be the main topic of discussion at an event in South Kilkenny tonight.

Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson, Deputy Stephen Donnelly will be among the speakers highlighting the specific threats posed to this region in the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue.

Speaking to KCLR ahead of the talk, local Fianna Fáil councillor, Éamonn Aylward says the port at Belview is just one reason Brexit needs to be discussed locally.

It’s taking place in the Rhu Glenn in Slieverue from 8.30pm and is open to all.