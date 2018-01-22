Set Theatre, Seven Oaks Hotel, Kilkenny Tradfest among nominees for 2017 IMRO Awards

Kilkenny’s Set Theatre, Kilkenny Tradfest and the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, are included among the nominees for the 2017 IMRO music venue and festival awards.

The local flag keeps flying for entertainment venues and festivals.

Kilkenny’s Set Theatre and Carlow’s Seven Oaks Hotel find themselves among the nominees for this year’s IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards.

The shortlists were announced on Monday afternoon.

Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre was the recipient of last year’s award while Set Theatre was the overall national winner in 2015.

Kilkenny Tradfest goes head to head with Other Voices, Waterford’s Daytripper, Sligo Live and Vantastival in the Small Music Festival category while the Tech Crew at Set Theatre are also in the running for their own award.

Check the full shortlists below.

IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year 2017 Shortlist

IMRO Dublin Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Vicar Street, Dublin 8

Whelan’s, Dublin 2

The Olympia Theatre, Dublin 2

The Grand Social, Dublin 1

The Workman’s Club, Dublin 2

IMRO Rest of Leinster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Wexford Arts Centre

The Set Theatre, Kilkenny

The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow

TLT Theatre, Drogheda, Co. Louth

IMRO Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Róisín Dubh, Galway

Matt Molloy’s, Westport, Co Mayo

Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

The Angler’s Rest, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The Dock, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim

IMRO Munster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Connolly’s of Leap, Co. Cork

Coughlan’s, Cork

Kenny’s Bar, Lahinch, Co. Clare

Kazbar, Waterford

Mike The Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry

IMRO Ulster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Mc Kenna’s Bar, Monaghan

Hotel Kilmore, Cavan

The Chasin’ Bull, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Leo’s Tavern, Donegal

An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

IMRO Music Festival of the Year 2017

Electric Picnic

Body & Soul

St. Patrick’s Festival

Indiependence

Galway International Arts Festival

Forbidden Fruit

Life Festival

Live at Iveagh Gardens

Sea Sessions

Longitude

IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year 2017

Other Voices

Daytripper

Canalaphonic

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

BD Festival

Sligo Live

Sounds From A Safe Harbour

Another Love Story

Hard Working Class Heroes

Kilkenny Trad Fest

Vantastival

IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award 2017