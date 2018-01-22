Set Theatre, Seven Oaks Hotel, Kilkenny Tradfest among nominees for 2017 IMRO Awards

Kilkenny’s Set Theatre, Kilkenny Tradfest and the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, are included among the nominees for the 2017 IMRO music venue and festival awards.
The local flag keeps flying for entertainment venues and festivals.
Kilkenny’s Set Theatre and Carlow’s Seven Oaks Hotel find themselves among the nominees for this year’s IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards.
The shortlists were announced on Monday afternoon.
Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre was the recipient of last year’s award while Set Theatre was the overall national winner in 2015.
Kilkenny Tradfest goes head to head with Other Voices, Waterford’s Daytripper, Sligo Live and Vantastival in the Small Music Festival category while the Tech Crew at Set Theatre are also in the running for their own award.
Check the full shortlists below.
IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year 2017 Shortlist
IMRO Dublin Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
- Vicar Street, Dublin 8
- Whelan’s, Dublin 2
- The Olympia Theatre, Dublin 2
- The Grand Social, Dublin 1
- The Workman’s Club, Dublin 2
IMRO Rest of Leinster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
- Wexford Arts Centre
- The Set Theatre, Kilkenny
- The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
- Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow
- TLT Theatre, Drogheda, Co. Louth
IMRO Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
- Róisín Dubh, Galway
- Matt Molloy’s, Westport, Co Mayo
- Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
- The Angler’s Rest, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim
- The Dock, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim
IMRO Munster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
- Connolly’s of Leap, Co. Cork
- Coughlan’s, Cork
- Kenny’s Bar, Lahinch, Co. Clare
- Kazbar, Waterford
- Mike The Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry
IMRO Ulster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
- Mc Kenna’s Bar, Monaghan
- Hotel Kilmore, Cavan
- The Chasin’ Bull, Bundoran, Co. Donegal
- Leo’s Tavern, Donegal
- An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
IMRO Music Festival of the Year 2017
- Electric Picnic
- Body & Soul
- St. Patrick’s Festival
- Indiependence
- Galway International Arts Festival
- Forbidden Fruit
- Life Festival
- Live at Iveagh Gardens
- Sea Sessions
- Longitude
IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year 2017
- Other Voices
- Daytripper
- Canalaphonic
- West Cork Chamber Music Festival
- BD Festival
- Sligo Live
- Sounds From A Safe Harbour
- Another Love Story
- Hard Working Class Heroes
- Kilkenny Trad Fest
- Vantastival
IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award 2017
- Vicar Street
- National Concert Hall
- The Grand Social
- The Olympia Theatre
- Electric Picnic
- Other Voices
- Body & Soul
- Coughlan’s, Cork
- The Set Theatre
- Longitude