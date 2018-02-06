Irish Life paid out €6.8 million for life insurance across Carlow and Kilkenny last year

Cancer is the leading cause of death resulting in a pay-out in both counties

Cancer is the leading cause of death and illness resulting in an insurance claim in Kilkenny and Carlow.

That’s according to Irish Life who paid out €6.8 million in life insurance claims last year.

The figures released by the company say that they paid out €4.7 million in claims to Kilkenny people last year.

€3.2 million of that was life insurance to families of 17 people who passed away in the county with €1.2 million paid to 18 specific illness cover claimants.

Cancer is the biggest cause of death in the county with accidental deaths second and heart-related conditions in third.

The average age of those who died resulting in death claims in Kilkenny was 57 years.

Meanwhile, €2.1 million was paid in life insurance to 25 Carlow families with €570,000 to 10 Specified Illness Cover claimants.

Cancer was once again the main cause of claims in Carlow with heart-related conditions second and stroke third.

The average age of those who died resulting in death claims in Carlow was 66 years.