Issues at Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny will be raised in Dáil committee today

The Committee on the Future of Mental Health Care will be hearing from the HSE’s head of Community Healthcare Organisations for this region, Aileen Colley.

Issues at the Department of Psychiatry at St Luke’s Hospital will be discussed at an Oireachtas committee meeting today.

On Tuesday the overcrowding problems at the local D-O-P were raised in the Dáil by Deputy John McGuinness.

His party colleague, Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is on the mental health committee and she says they will also be raised today.