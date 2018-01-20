John Bambrick retiring from Kilkenny’s IFA

The outgoing chairperson of Kilkenny’s IFA branch says it’s a role that has many ups and downs. John Bambrick is retiring after four years at the helm. He told KCLR it was a position he never saw himself holding but he was happy to do it and was lucky to have a great team working […]

