John Bambrick retiring from Kilkenny's IFA
The outgoing chairperson of Kilkenny’s IFA branch says it’s a role that has many ups and downs. John Bambrick is retiring after four years at the helm. He told KCLR it was a position he never saw himself holding but he was happy to do it and was lucky to have a great team working […]

However, he says he had to make himself
available to people at a moment’s notice.

 

 

