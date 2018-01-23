John McGuinness says he will be attending abortion meeting arranged by Bobby Aylward

Bobby Aylward has organised the gathering of pro-life members

Both of the Fianna Fáil TD’s elected for this constituency will be at a meeting later to discuss the party leader’s stance on abortion.

Bobby Aylward has organised the gathering of pro-life members following concerns after Micheál Martin announced unexpectedly last week that he is in support of repealing the 8th amendment.

Deputies were unhappy that their leader hadn’t discussed it with them before announcing it in the Dáil.

The parliamentary party meets again tomorrow and Deputy John McGuinness expects the leader will hear about it from back-benchers then.