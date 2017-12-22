John Paul Phelan says record numbers on housing list is something no-one could be proud of

He says it’s a record that any politician, party or Government would prefer not to have.

Nobody could be proud of the fact that there’s record numbers on housing lists.

The thoughts of Minister John Paul Phelan as dozens of locals face Christmas in emergency or temporary accommodation.

However, he says there is some small progress being made locally:

“Even this week there were four announcements of grant aid from the department to individual housing bodies as well as the local authority for developments in the next 12 months.

“Most of them are small four to six units scattered right across the county – some here in the city.

“And there are a couple of big projects like the Crokershill project on the Kilmanagh Road which is due to happen. It’s 80 units.”